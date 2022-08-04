PSG: Cris defends Neymar Jr

In an interview given on the microphone of RMC Sports, the former Brazilian glory of Olympique Lyonnais Cris, today on the bench at Le Mans in National, did not hesitate to defend his compatriot at Paris Saint-Germain Neymar Jr, often shouted down and even offered to several European leaders this summer for a transfer. As a reminder, the 30-year-old striker had notably been sent by several media to Manchester City, Juventus and even FC Barcelona. Finally, the new Parisian coach Christophe Galtier is counting on his talent, which gave him back during the pre-season: indeed, the number 10 scored 4 goals and delivered 1 assist during the PSG tour in Japan.

“For me, it’s joy. He plays with pleasure, he makes the difference, he scores goals every year, he is an extraordinary player. You have to analyze him, make him play his position. He is the most important player in the national team, one of the captains. Critics are sometimes too harsh. Look at what he does for football, his record, few have one like his. Whether in Europe or Brazil he is criticized but in the national team he always makes the difference with whom he has won almost everything. The only thing on which we can criticize him is perhaps his lifestyle, what he does off the field, but we must analyze what he does on the field.