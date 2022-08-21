PSG: Cristiano Ronaldo’s agent sets Campos transfer window on fire

New PSG football adviser, Luis Campos naturally activated his networks to launch the Paris transfer window. With this in mind, the new Parisian leader collaborates unsurprisingly with Jorge Mendes. The transfers of Vitinha and Renato Sanches come from this agreement. And it’s far from over since Cristiano Ronaldo’s agent could place other players in Paris. To analyse.

After a disappointing season, the PSG decided to make several changes internally. The main one obviously concerns the departure of Leonardo who was sporting director, replaced by Luis Campos, appointed football advisor to the capital club. The Parisian strategy has therefore evolved on the transfer window since the two men do not have the same networks. Luis Campos is for example very close to Jorge Mendes with whom he has often collaborated in the past. And this is already noticeable in the transfers of the PSG.

Vitinha and Renato Sanches, the first two transfers from the Mendes team

Very quickly, Luis Campos has therefore activated its networks to strengthen the workforce of Christophe Galtier. So the PSG released €41.5m to recruit Vitinha coming from FC Porto. A nice move considering that the midfielder is presented as one of the great hopes of Portuguese football. Subsequently, the Portuguese channel was activated again by Luis Campos who recruited Renato Sanches, another protege of Jorge Mendes. As revealed exclusively by le10sport.com, the new football advisor…

