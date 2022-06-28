Entertainment

PSG. Cristiano Ronaldo’s house, rented by Italian Marco Verratti, burglarized in Ibiza

Photo of James James46 mins ago
0 35 1 minute read

Marco Verratto, PSG player, would probably have done without this bad news during his vacation. Leaving to spend his days off in Ibiza, he rented the house of former footballer Ronaldo, the Brazilian, and was reportedly robbed, according to information from the Spanish press agency EFE.

Damage estimated at 3 million euros

The Italian midfielder has been spending his summer vacation on the Spanish island for several days, south of the latter in the Cala Jondal district. The local press, the Diary of Ibizaadds that the damage would amount to 3 million euros and that no one was present in the house at the time of the burglary.

There were no signs of a break-in at the scene either. After another failed season at PSG and non-qualification for the World Cup with Italy, the troubles continue for the Parisian player.

PSG. Cristiano Ronaldo’s house, rented by Italian Marco Verratti, burglarized in Ibiza

Source link

Photo of James James46 mins ago
0 35 1 minute read

Related Articles

Mbappé involved in a controversy at PSG, Messi angry (El País)

45 seconds ago

The filming in Italy of Without blood by Angelina Jolie – Cinema has started

2 mins ago

Johnny Depp could return to Pirates of the Caribbean with a contract of more than $ 300 million

11 mins ago

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt: the daughter Shiloh is a real marvel

13 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button