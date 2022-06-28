PSG. Cristiano Ronaldo’s house, rented by Italian Marco Verratti, burglarized in Ibiza

Marco Verratto, PSG player, would probably have done without this bad news during his vacation. Leaving to spend his days off in Ibiza, he rented the house of former footballer Ronaldo, the Brazilian, and was reportedly robbed, according to information from the Spanish press agency EFE.

Damage estimated at 3 million euros

The Italian midfielder has been spending his summer vacation on the Spanish island for several days, south of the latter in the Cala Jondal district. The local press, the Diary of Ibizaadds that the damage would amount to 3 million euros and that no one was present in the house at the time of the burglary.

There were no signs of a break-in at the scene either. After another failed season at PSG and non-qualification for the World Cup with Italy, the troubles continue for the Parisian player.