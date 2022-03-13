PSG crushed Alberth Elis’s Girondins de Bordeaux, which is sinking in relegation; Mbappé, Neymar and Paredes scored

2022-03-13

Final score, PSG 3-0 Bordeaux. THE MATCH ENDS: The Girondins de Bordeaux do not lift their heads in France and each passing day is closer to the burning of the descent. This Sunday they lost 3-0 against PSG. Honduran Albeth Elis played 68 minutes in the loss; the goals of the Parisian team were made by Mbappé, Neymar and Leandro Paredes. POSITIONS TABLE

86′ Stick! Lionel Messi shoots with his left foot from outside the area and the ball shakes the metal. The fourth Bordeaux was saved. 83′ Little or nothing happens on the lawn. PSG already has the victory assured. 80′ If we talk about the performance of Keylor Navas, the Costa Rican goalkeeper had a great game and covered several. 70′ Elis had a discreet game, if he participated, but Paris was a steamroller. Despite that she gave her best. 68′ Honduran Albeth Elis leaves and Sékou Mara enters his position. The match for the little panther is over.

63′ KEYLOR STOP! Elis’s shot and the goalkeeper clears it. But it was offside 61′ GOOOOOOOOOOOOOLAZO from PSG, Leandro Paredes takes advantage of a rebound, takes up to three from Bordeaux with a cut and scores the third against Bordeaux.

52′ GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL from Neymar, filtered pass from Messi upon arrival of Achraf, center of the Moroccan and the Brazilian pushes the goal 2-0.

We go with the second time in the Parc des Princes.

47′ THE FIRST HALF ENDS: Elis’s Bordeaux lose 1-0 against Messi’s, Mbappé and Neymar’s PSG.

45+2′ Everything indicates that we will go 1-0 at halftime of the game. 43′ As expected, Bordeaux is in the back, PSG forces Elis to go down for the mark. 39′ Guilavogui’s fault for getting off Neymar, Paredes was also reprimanded for complaints.

35′ PSG fans are not forgiving the players. Only Mbappé is not whistled. 30′ Bordeaux play against and take advantage of the spaces left by PSG. Complicated match for the visitors.

26′ Alberth Elis has been very participative on the right wing. The Honduran has tried, but PSG’s defense is always well stopped. 25′ With this goal, Mbappé equals Ben Yedder (Monaco) as the top scorer in Ligue 1 with 15 goals.

23′ GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL from PSG, Mbappé scores the first. The French remains intractable. Messi starts the play, passes to Georginio Wijnaldum who leaves Kylian alone and he defines at will. We are 1-0.

twenty’ Missing for Neymar and Messi, whistles in Paris. eleven’ UFFF PSG HAD IT! Great pass from Messi to Neymar, who takes off the goalkeeper, but does not define well. 6′ ANOTHER KEYLOR STOP! But it was offside for Hwang

two’ Messi and Neymar were whistled at the Parque de los Principes after PSG’s failure in the Champions League. 1′ STOP OF KEYLOR NAVAS! Oudin’s long shot that clears the attic. . THE PREVIOUS Girondins Bordeaux and Alberth Elis are having a tough visit in Ligue 1 against a battered PSG. The team Messi, Neymar, Mbappé and company arrive touched after being eliminated by Real Madrid in the Champions League. The Parisians are obliged to take the victory. It’s a nice duel since Bordeaux also need to add to get out of last place in the standings. CONFIRMED LINEUPS: PSG :Keylor Navas; Achraf, Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Nuno Mendes; Walls, Danilo, Wijnaldum; Messi, Mbappe and Neymar.