PSG crushes Montpellier thanks to an exceptional Neymar!

This Saturday evening (9 p.m. on Canal Plus Offset), the PSG confronted Montpellier – at the Parc des Princes – for his home debut in the new season of League 1. In the now usual 3-4-1-2, Christophe Galtier had decided to establish Gigio Donnarumma in goal and is protected by the defensive trio Sergio Ramos, Marquinhos and Presnel Kimpembe. Ashraf Hakimi and Nuno Mendes occupied the roles of piston. In the midfield, Vitinha and Marco Verratti are associated again. Finally for the attack, Lionel Messi is in support of Neymar Jr and Kylian Mbappé, who made his first in the league in this 2022/2023 exercise.

As in their last outings, PSG are enterprising, in control of the ball and the game. The Parisians outrageously dominate the first half but fall on an excellent Olmin opposite who removes a penalty from Mbappé and a marvelous kick -free from Messi. PSG opened the scoring with an own goal from Sacko after a big shot from Mbappé, deflected and deceived Olmin. PSG insists and gets a second penalty. This time it’s Neymar who leaves no chance to the opposing goalkeeper who brings the score to 2-0. The Parisians insist but do not find the fault before Neymar scores a second goal with a mischievous header. Shortly before the hour mark, Paris conceded their first goal of the season in all competitions by Kazri who followed well to push the ball into the empty net. PSG manages quietly and scores a fourth goal by the inevitable Kylian Mbappé who takes well a good corner shot by… Neymar! Much more to eat until the 78th minute and the entry of Mamadou Sakho on the side of Montpellier, which will provoke a standing ovation from the Parc des Princes. The end of the match will be crazy with Neymar’s hat-trick following an exceptional action with Messi, refused by the VAR, Renato Sanches’ first goal one minute after coming on and a second Montpellier goal in the dying seconds of the game!

5-2, what a game! What show ! We want more gentlemen and we can’t wait to see you next week!!!!

Thread of the game

0′ Welcome to this live for the first Ligue 1 match at the Parc des Princes of this 2022/2023 season for PSG which hosts Montpellier! Good meeting to all of you CSians!

1′ Kick-off of the meeting given by Montpellier

2′ The Parisians already have the monopoly of the ball at the start of the match

3′ Well-placed free kick for PSG on the left side of the penalty area with Neymar rushing… it’s completely missed

5′ Montpellier’s first foray into the area, it doesn’t work. Welcome back from Sergio Ramos

7′ Neymar’s good cross on the left side for Hakimi… It’s cleared for a corner by Omlin. The corner will cause a mess in the Hérault area, without consequence.

11′ Note that the Parisian central defenders are particularly high and contribute a lot to the construction of offensive actions

13′ Parisian free kick quickly played, it is cleared for a corner

14′ The corner is quietly captured by Omlin

15′ Third corner conceded by the Montpellier players since the start of this game and it still does nothing

16′ First hot for PSG. Very nice ball stung above the defense for Neymar… who misses his control!

19′ Neymar again pierces his defense and hits between the legs, the ball is cleared on Ferri’s hand… Penalty for PSG after VAR check!

22′ Mbappé takes off… and misses it! Nice stop from Omlin which dives on the right side! Always 0-0

24′ PSG continues to push and gets a well-placed free kick from 25 meters

25′ Messi rushes… and superb save from Omlin who is on fire!!

28′ Nice combination between Messi and Neymar near the penalty area. One-two between the two former Barcelonans and the Argentinian’s shot… Well repelled by Omlin! The corner will not give anything!

29′ Messi’s bright opening towards Neymar who collapses in the penalty area… No fault reported by Mr Delajod

34′ Paris continues to push but without finding the fault

36′ Disagreement in front of the Parisian penalty area between Donnarumma and Sergio Ramos… Without consequence.

39′ BUUUUUUUT FOR PARIS!!! Great work from Nuno Mendes who crosses, the ball passes in front of everyone… Good pressing from Hakimi who recovers the ball and shifts Mbappé who hits hard in front of the goal… It is deflected into his own goal by Sacko. 1-0 for PSG and it’s deserved!

41′ NEW PENALTY FOR PSG!! New Montpellier hand this time by Sacko, what a difficult match for him

42′ GOOOOO by Neymar!!!! Unsurprisingly, the best penalty taker in the world is quietly transforming it! 2-0 for PSG!

45′ There will be 3 more minutes of happiness at the Parc des Princes

45′ + 2 Nice through ball from Vitinha for Hakimi who strikes… it’s too crossed!

45′ + 3 It’s half-time at the Parc des Princes. PSG largely dominated their evening opponent and the score could have been even heavier

46′ The match resumes, no change on either side

48′ NEYMAR’S DOUBLE!!!! Nice pass from Mbappé for Hakimi who crosses, it’s slightly deflected, Neymar pops up from the head mark! 3-0 for PSG!

52′ Malicious recovery from Mbappé who hits… It misses

56′ Reduction of the Montpellier score. Strike at the entrance to the surface, Khazri follows the action well, unlike Kimpembe and scores. No offside on the action. 3-1 for PSG

66′ Yellow card for Vitinha after a big mistake! He will be suspended for the next match.

70′ GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!! Corner well shot by Neymar, deflected by the Montpellier defense on Mbappé who takes the ball in first intention and deceives Omlin. 4-1 for PSG!

71′ Vitinha exit for Leandro Paredes

Kimpembe is close to scoring with a header on his birthday following another well-taken corner, this time by Messi

77′ Instant emotion at the Parc des Princes, Mamadou Sakho makes his entrance. Standing ovation from the Parisian public for his titi!

81′ Mbappé was very close to scoring his double… Nice save from Omlin

83′ WHAT A GOAL FROM NEYMAR !!!!!!!!!!!!!! THE TRIPLE !!!!!!! AN EXCEPTIONAL TWO WITH MESSI, THE BRAZILIAN LEAVES OMLIN NO CHANCE!!! NEYMAR IS BACK!!!!!! 5-1 …. But refused by the VAR!

…. 84′ Renato Sanches will play his first minutes in Parisian colors and replaces Verratti! Sarabia and Mukiele also come into play in place of Hakimi and Mbappé

85′ RENATO SANCHES SCORES FOR HIS FIRST !!!!!!!!!! GREAT WORK BY NUNO MENDES WHO CENTERS WITHDRAWAL FOR HIS COMPATRIOT WHO TAKES UP IN FIRST INTENT AND LEAVES OMLIN NO CHANCE! 5-1!!!

90′ Standing ovation for the exit of the man of the match, Neymar !!!!!!

Match sheet PSG / Montpellier

2nd day of Ligue 1 – Saturday August 13, 2022 at the Parc des Princes (Paris) – Streamer : Canal Plus Offset – Referee: Willy Delajod – VAR: Alexandre Castro and Olivier Thual.

XI PSG: Donnarumma – Ramos, Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Hakimi, Mendes – Verratti, Vitinha – Messi, Neymar, Mbappé

Subs: K. Navas, S. Rico, J. Bernat, A. Diallo, N. Mukiele, P. Sarabia, D. Pereira, L. Paredes, R. Sanches, H. Ekitike