PSG: Dani Alves snubs Leo Messi and sends an unlikely message to Cristiano Ronaldo

PSG: Alves snubs Messi and sends an unlikely message to Ronaldo

Passed by FC Barcelona for many years, Dani Alves had the time to forge privileged ties with Lionel Messi. In addition, the former PSG defender has rubbed shoulders with Cristiano Ronaldo’s Real Madrid on several occasions. And yet, Dani Alves admitted that he felt more linked to CR7 than to the Pulga.

Currently at the Pumas UNAM to Mexico, Dani Alves spent most of his career in FC Barcelona. At Barca, he was able to share the same locker room as Lionel Messi and rub shoulders with real Madrid of Cristiano Ronaldo. Nevertheless, Dani Alves feels closer to CR7 that of the Pulga for one simple reason.

“Cristiano is an example for all of us”

During an interview with Efrian Velarde, one of his teammates cougars, Dani Alves raved about Cristiano Ronaldo. “I particularly like Cristiano (Ronaldo). Now that we are no longer in a Barça-Madrid duel, I can speak. Cristiano is an example for all of us. (He shows us) that by working hard, you can also compete with the best. He is the example. I respect him a lot. Even when I played against him (I respected him). I had the opportunity to tell him. said the former defender of the PSG, before discussing its similarities with Cristiano Ronaldo.

‘I’m closer to Cristiano than Leo’

“If we want to make a comparison, I am – as a player – closer to Cristiano (Ronaldo) than to Leo (Messi). I mean that I identify more with Cristiano for the work provided. All my life, I have only worked to get to where I am today. It wasn’t pure talent.” clarified Dani Alves, before adding another layer.

“His work is what allows him to compete with Messi”