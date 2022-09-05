Entertainment

PSG: Discover the group to face Juventus in the Champions League!

PSG enter the Champions League tomorrow night against Juventus at the Parc des Princes. Parisian ambitions are high, discover the group convened by Christophe Galtier.

It’s time, the Paris Saint Germain will make its debut in the finest of competitions, the Champions League. Parisians welcome the Juventus for this first day, Princes Park. While he was expected to be absent, the young Portuguese Vitinha is present in the group.

Discover the group of players summoned by Christopher Galtier:

THE GROUP :

1. Keylor Navas
2. Ashraf Hakimi
3. Presnel Kimpembe
4. Sergio Ramos
5. Marquinhos
6. Marco Verratti
7. Kylian Mbappe
8. Fabian Ruiz
10. Neymar Jr.
14. Juan Bernat
15. Danilo Pereira
16. Sergio Rico
17. Vitinha
18. Renato Sanches
19. Pablo Sarabia
25. Nuno Mendes
26. Nordi Mukiele
28. Carlos Soler
30.Lionel Messi
44. Hugo Ekitike
99. Gianluigi Donnarumma

