PSG: Discover the group to face Juventus in the Champions League!

PSG enter the Champions League tomorrow night against Juventus at the Parc des Princes. Parisian ambitions are high, discover the group convened by Christophe Galtier.

It’s time, the Paris Saint Germain will make its debut in the finest of competitions, the Champions League. Parisians welcome the Juventus for this first day, Princes Park. While he was expected to be absent, the young Portuguese Vitinha is present in the group.

Discover the group of players summoned by Christopher Galtier:

THE GROUP :

1. Keylor Navas

2. Ashraf Hakimi

3. Presnel Kimpembe

4. Sergio Ramos

5. Marquinhos

6. Marco Verratti

7. Kylian Mbappe

8. Fabian Ruiz

10. Neymar Jr.

14. Juan Bernat

15. Danilo Pereira

16. Sergio Rico

17. Vitinha

18. Renato Sanches

19. Pablo Sarabia

25. Nuno Mendes

26. Nordi Mukiele

28. Carlos Soler

30.Lionel Messi

44. Hugo Ekitike

99. Gianluigi Donnarumma

The Parisian group for the first group match of the @ChampionsLeague ! 📃🔴🔵#PSGJUV I #UCL — Paris Saint Germain (@PSG_inside) September 5, 2022