PSG does not let go of the case for Bernardo Silva

Announced at PSG for a few weeks, Bernardo Silva is a complex file. Eager to strengthen the attacking part of its workforce, the capital club has shown itself ready to offer 70 million euros to secure the player’s services, against 80-85 million euros, the amount requested by Manchester City . Despite discussions that are not moving forward, Luis Campos and his staff are doing everything they can to recruit the attacking midfielder.

The arrival of Bernardo Silva conditioned by the departure of Neymar

According to the newspaper The Team, when he arrived in the capital, Luis Campos wanted to bring Bernardo Silva with him. The player, under contract with the English club until 2025, showed interest in the Parisian project. Initial discussions took place between the two parties but the Parisian club was never really confident in this matter. always according to The Team, the interest of FC Barcelona for the 28-year-old player would have even calmed the Parisian ardor. In contrast, the financial difficulties of the Barcelona club prompted Luis Campos to return to the chargedespite monitoring financial fair play vis-à-vis the Parisian club and Manchester City’s desire to keep its player.

In the entourage of the attacking midfielder, we do not close the door to a departurecan we read in the article of The Team. For The Parisianunless the situation turns around, the Portuguese should not land in the French capital. The departure of Neymar Jr from PSG was an important condition for Bernardo Silva to join the Rouge & Bleu. The Brazilian striker, author of an excellent start to the season, should not leave the club.