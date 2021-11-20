Psg, Donnarumma does not play: Pochettino replies to Raiola

Mauricio Pochettino, in a press conference, talks about Donnarumma and the recent statements made by Mino Raiola

On the sidelines of the summit a Casa Milan between the Rossoneri management and Mino Raiola for the renewal of Romagnoli, the well-known agent had made some relevant statements. Important his words on Donnarumma, relating to the fact that he is playing little with the shirt of PSG.

“I don’t know if Donnarumma’s situation at PSG has become a problem, I think everyone knows how this story will end, and it will turn out well for Gianluigi. It takes a little patience, I understand that he is living a moment never lived before, but only with dialogue will it be resolved ” Raiola had declared to the microphones of the journalists.

Today, at a press conference, Mauricio Pochettino he returned to the words of the well-known agent, at the urging of the press. Clear the thought of the Parisian coach, who said that it is normal for the prosecutors to think that their client is the best, but it is up to the coach to make his assessments.

This is Pochettino’s statement on the matter:

“The agents think their player is the best and that he should play. My wife also thinks I’m the best coach and I always tell her no. There is love, we try to protect our loved ones, it is human. I also try to protect my son. For me he is the most beautiful, the most intelligent. Those around you will speak from the heart and why they feel affection, but a coach cannot think the same way. We are the first to have empathy for those around us “.