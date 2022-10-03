PSG: Donnarumma, Marquinhos … Galtier’s locker room ignites for Messi

Football – PSG

Galtier’s locker room ignites for Messi

Posted on October 3, 2022 at 07:30 by Dan Marciano



Despite his 35 years on the clock, Lionel Messi continues to shine on the football pitch. The Argentinian international scored a sublime free kick during the match against OGC Nice, greatly contributing to the victory of PSG. At the end of this meeting, several players praised his qualities and his excellent start to the season.

Lionel Messi struck again. It’s starting to become a habit, the goals of the Argentinian international have been linked since the start of the season, and it’s not to displease PSG. In Ligue 1, the Pulga is already at five goals and seven assists. The last was registered on Saturday against the‘OGC Nice (2-1 win). Author of an excellent free kick, Messi increases his statistics and at the same time shows his detractors that he is still present.

“It’s important to have players like Messi”

At the end of the meeting, many players hailed the performance of Lionel Messi, to start with Marquinhos. ” It’s important to have players like Messi capable of unblocking the situation with a free kick. It did us good. We see the quality of the players we have. The match was difficult, we take the points. We had difficulty finding spaces to score. Sometimes a free kick, a corner is very important said the captain of the PSG in comments reported by Paris Fans.

“We are happy to have them with us in the team”

Asked about the free kick scored by Lionel Messi, Gianluigi Donnarumma was also impressed. ” (Did you see Messi’s free kick, do you know where he’s going to shoot you?) Yes (laughs). If it’s hard to stop this kind of free kick? Yes, very hard. Kylian, Leo and Ney are amazing players and we are happy to have them with us in the squad. “he declared at the microphone of Canal+.

“He is in incredible shape”