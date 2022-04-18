PSG don’t want stars on their new shirt

PSG have become an indomitable giant in Ligue 1 since the arrival of QSI in 2011. The Parisians have achieved, except on three occasions (Montpellier, Monaco and Lille), all the domestic titles and are close to tenth in Ligue 1, a record that they would hold together with Saint-Étienne and that would allow them to wear the star on their shield ten-time champion that only the green team has been able to achieve to date.

Nevertheless, PSG will not wear the star despite the fact that they will be able to exercise their right in case they secure Ligue 1, which is more than on track. According to information from Le Parisien, the club is immersed in the design of the shirts for next season and does not contemplate the starwho considers that he should use it in case of winning the long-awaited Champions League that he has been pursuing so much since Qatar landed in the French capital.

Meanwhile, PSG is working to design a limited-edition shirt that fans will be able to obtain at the club’s main outlets as soon as the 10th Ligue 1 title materializes. Al Khelaïfi will have finally achieved the goal of making the current leader of the championship the best team in French football. He still needs to be the best in Europe, something he has not been able to achieve in the eleven years of Qatari reign in Paris.