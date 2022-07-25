PSG ends its tour in Japan in style

PSG ended their pre-season tour in Japan in style with a third victory in three matches, making short work of Gamba Osaka, crushed 6-2, with a Neymar-Messi duo in very good shape.

After his success against Kawasaki Frontale (2-1) and Urawa Red Diamonds (3-0), the French champion once again displayed his superiority against the 16th and first non-relegation player in the J-League and will return to the capital with good morale.

Now it’s time for serious things for the Parisians who have a first big meeting on Sunday against Nantes during the Champions Trophy in Tel Aviv. With a view to this meeting, Christophe Galtier had also decided to line up an eleven which will undoubtedly be the one who will face the Canaries in Israel.

it was Pablo Sarabia who accompanied Messi and Neymar in attack and it was precisely the Spanish international who opened the scoring (28th), soon followed by Neymar (32nd from the penalty spot), Nuno Mendes (37th) and Lionel Messi ( 39th). The Brazilian N.10 then offered himself a double on a millimeter service from his Argentinian friend (59th).

Suspended for the Champions Trophy, Kylian Mbappé, entered for the last half hour, scored a penalty (86th).

A salty but logical addition given the abysmal level gap between the two formations.

Nantes will certainly be of a completely different ilk and awaits the Parisians with a firm footing. But for Galtier and his men, the main thing was to perfect the ranges and test an offensive animation without Mbappé and therefore without an appointed center forward.

Unlike the first two games in Japan, the PSG coach thus renewed the same players after the break, just to continue to assess the automatisms of his troops. A nightmare for Gamba Osaka but a joy for the 38,000 spectators at the Panasonic Stadium, who came as much to support their team as to admire the Parisian stars.

The entry into play of Mbappé (61st) only made the situation worse.

The only downside, which will not delight Galtier: the two goals conceded by Gianluigi Donnarumma (Keisuke Kurokawa 34th and Hiroto Yamami 70th). As in the first two meetings, the three-way defense, which is favored by the former Nice coach, is not yet fully developed and does not always exude great serenity.

We will have to wait for the Champions Trophy and especially the first matches in Ligue 1, from August 6 in Clermont, to judge the seriousness of the problem. But the wanderings of the Parisian rearguard can only encourage sports management and football adviser Luis Campos to hasten recruitment in this sector.