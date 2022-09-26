Football – PSG

PSG: Evenings, retirement… Neymar gives a big rant

Posted on June 19, 2022



Regularly singled out for his lifestyle, Neymar never hesitates to respond to his detractors, and the PSG striker has again proven it on his social networks while he is currently spending his vacation in the United States. , pending the resumption of training in Paris.

In Paris, Neymar has left no one indifferent since his arrival in the summer of 2017. Capable of extraordinary actions on the pitch, the Brazilian international does not escape criticism either for his injuries, his irregularity or his lifestyle. The 30-year-old player was particularly noted for his birthday parties with great fanfare or his long poker games that sometimes last until the end of the night. Inevitably, this emerges when Neymar cannot chain the matches under the jersey of the PSGa situation that the principal concerned regrets when returning to the criticisms which are currently falling on his friend Lucas crispim.

Perdeu… não pode comemorar o aniversário da vó, do filho, da esposa e principalmente o seu. Ser atleta não tá fácil 😂 “ser feliz só pode depois que a carreira encerrar, que loucura” — Neymar Jr (@neymarjr) June 18, 2022

“To be happy only after the end of the career, what madness”