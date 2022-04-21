Entertainment

PSG: Everything is written for the future of Lionel Messi!

Photo of James James11 hours ago
0 39 1 minute read

Lionel Messi’s future has been the subject of many rumors in recent weeks. Will stay, will not stay at PSG? This Wednesday, we now know more about the Argentinian, whose flight plan would now be known.

Everyone thought Lionel Messi was going to spend his whole career at the FC Barcelona and thus retire in Catalonia. Among professionals, the Argentinian had only known Barça until last summer. Arrived at the end of his contract, the now sevenfold Ballon d’Or had agreed with Joan Laporta to extend. Problem, because of its economic problems, the Catalan club could not record this extension. Reluctantly, the FC Barcelona then had to resolve to let go of his star. Free, Lionel Messi then engaged with the PSG last summer, reuniting with some of his friends like Neymar, Angel Di Maria or Leandro Paredes. Evolving for the first time away from Camp Nou, La Pulga was not really successful. Expected at the turn for its association with Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi clearly did not live up to expectations. Not as decisive as usual, the player of Mauricio Pochettino has been the subject of much criticism. There was even talk of a possible departure, just a year after his arrival at the PSGwith whom he is nevertheless under contract until 2023 and also has an additional year as an option.

Messi knows what he wants…

The worst was thus already evoked for Lionel…

Read this full article for free on le10sport.com

Source link

Photo of James James11 hours ago
0 39 1 minute read

Related Articles

Jada Pinkett explodes again against Will Smith for a birthday party she threw for him

2 mins ago

Meet the five hair trends imposed at Coachella 2022 – First Source

4 mins ago

Vin Diesel reveals the (very inspired) title of the film

6 mins ago

Johnny Depp says he lost part of a finger after arguing with Amber Heard

14 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button