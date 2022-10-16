PSG fans’ provocative banner against OM and corruption goes viral

This Sunday evening, the PSG logically beat OM in Ligue 1. A single goal from Neymar Jr was enough to delight the French champions, magnificently well served by Kylian Mbappé. Thanks to this success, the Parisians take a six-point lead over OM, fourth. Paris Saint-Germain had a lot of chances this Sunday evening at the Parc des Princes, but Pau Lopez will have had a great game, defeating Leo Messi and Kylian Mbappé. But once again, PSG will have been able to count on a great Marco Verratti. The Italian midfielder collapsed the meeting, being decisive on the opener of Neymar.

Fabian Ruiz and Vitinha will also have made their match.

Verratti, the unusual exchange

As often after major Ligue 1 matches, Thierry Henry was there on Prime Video. The 98 world champion had Marco Verratti as a guest. Enough to offer viewers a very nice sequence, especially since Marquinhos came to interrupt him, congratulating him for not having taken any yellow cards. Destabilized, the Italian will then respond in the best possible way, accusing his captain of talking to him too much during the matches. But during this meeting, we also saw PSG supporters at the rendezvous. The Ultras of PSG have also deployed a banner, with marked on it: “Dad tells me the story of OM.

Dude, what do you want to know? Tapie and his envelopes 4 million francs for the European Cup? The authorities that make the short-sighted? Minot you really live in a town of s…”. See instead :

“Dad tell me the story of OM

Dude, what do you want to know?

Tapie and its envelopes

4 million francs for the European Cup?

The authorities that make the short-sighted?

Minot you really live in a town of s…”

In England, it does not whistle. #PSGOM pic.twitter.com/CkLpwrklkb — Alexandre Aflalo (@aflaalex) October 16, 2022

Internet users react

This Paris Saint-Germain Ultras banner quickly got people talking on social media.

In particular, we could see as comments on Twitter from PSG fans:

“On the one hand, we have people who have done jail time and on the other hand, we have a whole bunch of suspicion and… nothing else. No CSC in there :)”

“Master class”

“They are ruthless in the streamers I love”

“Bad timing they have no shame anyway”

“Hahaha, your tweet hasn’t aged well! How’s the 2 penalties not whistled, are we okay?”

“A CSC …. It talks about corruption while their club belongs to Qatar mdrrr”

“Mdr too good He talks to you about buying the instances and everything that goes with it…it’s true that with 1.5 billion you buy nothing you…the day when everything will go to hell for you, don’t have to be blind.”

“The same ones who made the banner on depe or the words of rohff to ultimately not respect the memory of a deceased! The authors of this banner should not have supported PSG at the time when the maintenance was played at Sochaux! or when the players let Bordeaux win”

