PSG, FC Barcelona – Mercato: a compatriot adds blur to the future of Lionel Messi

Before the summer of 2021, the end of Lionel Messi’s career was all mapped out. An extension at FC Barcelona, ​​the last two seasons in La Liga, a freelance in the United States, preferably at Inter Miami, then retirement and a retraining with the Blaugrana. But Barça’s financial difficulties have turned everything upside down. The genius was forced to set sail for Paris and very clever who could say what he will do next season. The PSG would like to extend it for a year, the FCB to bring it back …

And Inter Miami? Gonzalo Higuain, who ended his career there, was questioned about a possible arrival of his glorious compatriot by his club’s official website. And the least we can say is that he hasn’t helped to see things more clearly: “I haven’t talked to Leo lately. He has a contract with Paris and I don’t know s “he’ll come eventually. I had the opportunity to play alongside him for nine years with Argentina. My future? Well, I don’t know… If Leo comes, we’ll see what decision I make. December, I will communicate my decision, until then we have to be patient. I am not closing any doors. We will also see if he joins us, even if I have no certainty on the subject”.