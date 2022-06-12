PSG, FC Barcelona – Mercato: Messi or Neymar sacrificed to bring in Lewandowski, Mbappé impacted

Zapping Goal! soccer club PSG: top 10 of the best scorers in history

L’Equipe devotes its front page to PSG’s interest in Robert Lewandowski, making it clear that this file is very complicated because the Pole prefers to join FC Barcelona and that relations between Bayern and Paris are too bad to hope. a gift. The hope lies in the fact that the striker is so keen to leave Bavaria that if he does not manage to join the Blaugrana, he will undoubtedly agree to fall back on PSG, who have been courting him for long minutes.

What we learn through the paper is that if there were to be a former Dortmund player, it would certainly lead to the departure of one of the Parisian superstars, Lionel Messi or Neymar. Or, in any case, that one should regularly sit on the bench, the basic idea was to line up Lewandowski and Mbappé up front with the Argentinian or the Brazilian to serve them. Neymar being pushed towards the exit, it is obviously him that PSG would like to sacrifice. Lewandowski is an idea of ​​​​Luis Campos, who believes in particular that his presence would make it possible to defuse the “Mbappé dependence” which settled last season in the capital…

