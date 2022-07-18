PSG, FC Barcelona – Mercato: Messi’s dream club launches the seduction operation

Zapping Goal! soccer club PSG-INFO GOAL! Leonardo (again) failed by an Interist

When talking about the career of Lionel Messi, FC Barcelona is never really far away. Whether in the past, present or future, the Argentinian striker will never be dissociated from the Catalan club, where he has built his greatest victories.

Even having become leader of Inter Miami, where the 35-year-old player dreams of continuing his career, the former commercial director of Barça Xavier Asensi thus launched a very clear appeal to him to join Florida in the future.

“It depends on him and his will. We want to have the best players in the world and I think Messi is the best in history. From now on, it’s up to him. We want to be the benchmark for football in the USA, that’s one of the goals of the property, “he said in the columns of Mundo Deportivo, while David Beckham’s club will face the Blaugrana on the occasion of the first match of his American tour.