PSG, FC Barcelona – Mercato: Suarez makes a strong announcement that could upset the future of Messi

The plan was perfect. The two great friends that are Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez were to spend the 2022-23 season in Europe, just to arrive at the top of their form at the Qatari World Cup, then, next summer, they were to set sail for MLS, in preference to David Beckham’s Inter Miami, to conclude their career under the hot Florida sun. For the Argentinian, no problem since he is under contract with PSG until 2023 (with an optional year but which only he can activate).

For the Uruguayan, on the other hand, there is a concern since he is free from any contract after the end of his adventure at Atlético but he does not receive the expected offers. And he is so stressed at the idea of ​​finding himself without a team at the start of the school year that he would consider accepting the offer from River Plate! He announced it this Thursday during an interview with a Spanish media. Simple stroke of pressure for courtiers who have not yet drawn an offer? Or real will? If so, the plans he drew with Lionel Messi would be called into question!

Free of any contract after his two years at Atlético Madrid, Luis Suarez plans to join River Plate, when he was to stay another year in Europe, then set sail for the American championship with Lionel Messi .

