PSG, FC Barcelona – Mercato: the Emir of Qatar starts his extension, Messi will snub him!

Zapping Goal! soccer club PSG: Lukaku an XXL opportunity for Paris!

PSG fell on a bone with Lionel Messi. After a checkered first season under the colors of Paris, the Argentine striker (35) finally seems to have started on new bases this summer. On the side of Doha, we have obviously realized this.

For several weeks, an extension has been in the cards in the upper echelons of PSG. This would be for an additional year, at the end of his current lease in June 2023. Except that the former FC Barcelona crack does not intend to follow up on it … for the moment!

“PSG intends to offer a one-year extension next week or in two weeks at the latest, but Messi does not want to know anything before 2023 and the end of the World Cup, assured Dario Montero last night on the set of the El Chiringuito broadcast. Paris, MLS, Barcelona… He won’t decide anything until next year. »