Entertainment

PSG / FC Metz: the notes of the Parisians

Photo of James James12 mins ago
0 10 1 minute read

PSG group

For his last match of the 2021-2022 season, the PSG offered a magnificent spectacle to his supporters against the FC Metz. On a day marked by the announcement of the contract extension of Kylian Mbappe, the Rouge & Bleu left no chance to the Messins, who aimed to keep their place as play-off. But the men of Frederic Antonetti fell on a Kylian mbappe in a state of grace in the first period. Author of a double in a few minutes (25′ and 28′), the French perfectly celebrated his extension at the PSG. On his side, Neymar Jr scored his 100th goal with the Parisian jersey (3-0, 32′). The Parisians returned to the locker room with this large advantage at the break (3-0). In the second half, the Rouge & Bleu continued on the same basis and Kylian Mbappe went there with his hat-trick (4-0, 50′). A party to which will participate Angel Di Maria (5-0, 68′). In tears for his last match with the Rouge & Bleu, El Fideo received a guard of honor when he left a few minutes later. The Parisians end this 2021-2022 season with this wide score (5-0).

Notes from the editor of Fan Channel : Navas 6 – Hakimi 6.5, Marquinhos 6, Sergio Ramos 6, Kimpembe 5.5 – Verratti 6.5, Danilo 6 – Di Maria 7, Messi 6, Mbappé 9, Neymar 8

  • The notes of Guillaume de Freitas Navas 6 – Hakimi 6.5, Marquinhos 6, Sergio Ramos 6, Kimpembe 5.5 – Verratti 6.5, Danilo 6 – Di Maria 7, Messi 6, Mbappé 9, Neymar 8
  • The notes of Murvin Armoogum : Navas 6 – Hakimi 6.5, Marquinhos 6, Sergio Ramos 6, Kimpembe 5 – Verratti 6.5, Danilo 6 – Di Maria 7, Messi 6, Mbappé 9, Neymar 7
  • Mickaël Rufet’s notes Navas 6 – Hakimi 6.5, Marquinhos 6, Sergio Ramos 6, Kimpembe 5.5 – Verratti 6.5, Danilo 6 – Di Maria 7.5, Messi 6.5, Mbappé 9.5, Neymar 8
  • Mehdi Houzi’s notes Navas 6 – Hakimi 6.5, Marquinhos 6, Sergio Ramos 6, Kimpembe 5.5 – Verratti 6.5, Danilo 6 – Di Maria 7, Messi 6, Mbappé 9, Neymar 8

Source link

Photo of James James12 mins ago
0 10 1 minute read

Related Articles

Channing Tatum stars in film about his dog who died of cancer

6 seconds ago

Sean Penn and Julia Roberts stand out in a riveting but uneven Watergate miniseries from Starzplay| Reviews Espinof

11 mins ago

Sam Claflin to Star in Supernatural Thriller ‘Bagman’

23 mins ago

Anne Hathaway is the best dressed in flared jeans and mules

34 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button