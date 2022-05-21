PSG / FC Metz: the notes of the Parisians

For his last match of the 2021-2022 season, the PSG offered a magnificent spectacle to his supporters against the FC Metz. On a day marked by the announcement of the contract extension of Kylian Mbappe, the Rouge & Bleu left no chance to the Messins, who aimed to keep their place as play-off. But the men of Frederic Antonetti fell on a Kylian mbappe in a state of grace in the first period. Author of a double in a few minutes (25′ and 28′), the French perfectly celebrated his extension at the PSG. On his side, Neymar Jr scored his 100th goal with the Parisian jersey (3-0, 32′). The Parisians returned to the locker room with this large advantage at the break (3-0). In the second half, the Rouge & Bleu continued on the same basis and Kylian Mbappe went there with his hat-trick (4-0, 50′). A party to which will participate Angel Di Maria (5-0, 68′). In tears for his last match with the Rouge & Bleu, El Fideo received a guard of honor when he left a few minutes later. The Parisians end this 2021-2022 season with this wide score (5-0).

Notes from the editor of Fan Channel : Navas 6 – Hakimi 6.5, Marquinhos 6, Sergio Ramos 6, Kimpembe 5.5 – Verratti 6.5, Danilo 6 – Di Maria 7, Messi 6, Mbappé 9, Neymar 8