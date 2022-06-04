PSG – Figures for Messi’s first season in Ligue 1

Lionel Messi joined PSG last summer – free of any contract – from FC Barcelona after more than 20 years with the Blaugrana. A first season in the Red & Blue jersey in halftone for the Pulga. In Ligue 1, he scored only six goals (in 26 matches) but still delivered fourteen assists. On its website, Ligue 1 has unveiled some figures around the season in the French championship of the Argentinian international.

Effective in dribbling

Lionel Messi set the record for the number of posts hit in a Ligue 1 season with 11. He is now ahead of Bakary Sako and his 10 posts during the 2011-2012 season. The number 30 of PSG is the one who managed the most penultimate passes with 45. He is ahead of Dimitri Payet (41) as well as Kylian Mbappé (40) and Seko Fofana (40). Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé are the duo who exchanged the most assists with 11. Half of the former Barcelona man’s offerings have been for the France international. Four of Messi’s six goals came from an assist from Mbappé. He is also the second player of the season in percentage of successful dribbles in Ligue 1 among players with 100 dribbles attempted and + with 61%. He is just ahead of Lucas Paqueta.