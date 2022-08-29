PSG: Followed by Campos on the transfer window, he clashes Neymar and Messi

Football – PSG

PSG: Followed by Campos, he clashes Neymar and Messi

Sunday evening, on the lawn of the Parc des Princes, Axel Disasi delivered a magnificent performance, allowing AS Monaco to bring back a point from Paris and put an end to the crazy series of PSG since the start of the season. Nevertheless, the Monegasque defender made remarks that did not go unnoticed after the meeting about Neymar and Lionel Messi

Impressive since the start of the season, the PSG was eagerly awaited on Sunday evening for the arrival of theAS Monaco. Moreover, given the state of form of the two clubs in recent weeks, the Monegasques could expect to suffer on the lawn of the Parc des Princes. And yet, thanks to a new system put in place by Philippe Clementand modeled on that of Christophe Galtierthe players of the Principality did more than resist the PSG and getting the point of the draw (1-1). Defenders of theAS Monaco perfectly muzzled the Parisian attacking trio, starting with Axel Disasi, excellent Sunday evening. Moreover, after the meeting, his statement on Lionel Messi and Neymar did talk.

“We were able to contain Messi and Neymar in the ‘pocket'”

“ We had to come and help the circles otherwise they would explode. I think this work was a big part of our match because we were able to contain Messi and Neymar in the ‘pocket’. It’s good, it proves that we work well as a team. The coach told us not to be afraid and to come out high. This allowed us to go out more aggressively. We have good things to take from this performance, even if we have a little bitter taste because we came to win anyway “, he assured the microphone of Prime Video . And of course, this exit was interpreted as a way to denigrate the two stars of the PSG. The phrase ” put in the pocket being generally used as a means of chambering.

Disasi explains himself

However, Axel Disasi quickly set things straight. In the mixed zone, the central defender returned to his remarks assuring that the term ” pocket was misinterpreted: ” When I say in the pocket, it’s in the line spacing. That’s what the coach calls this area where Messi and Neymar drop out. It’s not in the ‘pocket’, as people thought. They are very great players, I respect their career and their talent. I don’t have this claim to say that I put them in my pocket, as we can hear on Twitter . “A subject quickly closed.

PSG ready to make an offer?

It must be said thatAxel Disasi had every interest in putting an end to the controversy immediately. And for good reason, according to information from Saber Desfarges, the PSG and theAS Monaco have accelerated their negotiations for the transfer of the central defender. So much so that an offer could soon be drawn. And if he ever arrives in the Parisian locker room, the controversy with Messi and Neymar was quickly closed.