PSG Foot – Todd Boehly buys Chelsea and Neymar, PSG releases champagne

In Paris Saint-Germain’s ambitious plans for the coming seasons, Neymar is not necessarily part of the picture. Chelsea intends to take advantage of it.

Recently extended until June 2025, the Brazilian does not give satisfaction. At 30, Neymar will find it difficult to correct his bad habits, and his injuries are more and more frequent. As a result, Paris SG, which tried so hard to sign him in 2017 and then to prevent him from returning to Barcelona in 2019, is now looking to find him a way out. But almost no club can afford his services, especially since the “Ney” is no longer as dreamy as before.

Todd Boehly is looking for a superstar to buy

The Premier League could well be the Eldorado that allows PSG to blow up Neymar. If Newcastle does not dream with its workforce under construction and its place in the middle of the table despite a big project for the future, Chelsea is much more attractive. The 2021 European champion will be bought in the next few hours by Todd Boehly. The American billionaire has been given the green light by the Premier League, and the British government is expected to do the same before the end of May. To convince the supporters, the new owner wants a world-class recruit. And according to Four Four Two, buying Neymar is now a Blues ambition. The English magazine claims that life in London could well appeal to Neymar, who has already collaborated at PSG with Thomas Tuchel, the current coach of Chelsea.





The English club, which is looking to get rid of Romelu Lukaku, could offer a long-term contract to Neymar as he tries to revive his Premier League career. A daring and expensive bet, even if Chelsea are also counting on the need to sell the Brazilian for Paris SG in order to lower the price below the 100 million euro mark, with ideally a price reaching 90 ME. This prestigious signing would in any case allow the new owner to impose his touch on Chelsea, even if bringing in Neymar will not be an easy task. Especially since the Parisian number 10 has just confirmed that he did not see himself leaving PSG in the coming months, and that he had every intention of going through with his contract. Unless Nasser Al-Khelaïfi and Luis Campos push him very hard towards the exit.