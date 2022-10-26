Football – PSG

PSG: For Lionel Messi, he had no doubts

Published on October 26, 2022 at 03:00



This season, Lionel Messi is back to his best. And yet, given his first exercise at PSG, doubts were allowed. Nevertheless, Javier Pastore, who rubbed shoulders with La Pulga in selection, assures that he knew that the former number 10 of Barça would return to his best level.

Arrived free during the summer of 2021, Lionel Messi had a very complicated first season at PSG. It must be said that his summer had not been easy between winning the Copa America and the departure of FC Barcelona. Nevertheless, the trauma seems digested and Lionel Messi was able to experience a much calmer summer preparation which allowed him to regain his best level this season. The number 30 shines with the PSG is emerging as a key player, which was expected since his arrival. But Javier Pastor never doubted.

“I was sure it was going to be like this”

” I watch all his matches, and it’s impressive to see the level he’s been playing with since the start of the season. He’s another player. I was sure it was going to be like this. I think he has found his place on the pitch and the connection with the whole team (…) He was not at 100% physically last year, whereas this season we can see him very well “, spear Flaco in the columns of Parisian .

“Now we see it on a physical and mental level”