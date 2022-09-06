Football – PSG

PSG: Frustrated, Mbappé lets go of Galtier’s choices

September 5, 2022 at 8:10 p.m.
September 5, 2022 at 8:11 p.m.



Barely arrived at PSG, Christophe Galtier puts his ideas in place and is already making heavy decisions, in particular concerning the management of his stars. Asked about the method of his new coach who does not hesitate to take him out during the game, Kylian Mbappé was very direct in his response, explaining that he would accept the choices even if he was not delighted.

After a year and a half under the orders of Mauricio Pochettino, Kylian Mbappe is now led by Christophe Galtier. Champion of France with the LOSC in front of PSG during the 2020-2021 season, the French technician was chosen by the Parisian leaders to meet the major objectives of the capital club.

At PSG, Galtier imposes his ideas

Upon his arrival at PSG, Christophe Galtier made strong choices, namely setting up a loft to warn undesirable players that they had to leave the club. About its stars, Galtier is also uncompromising. Despite the status of Neymar Jr, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappethe coach of PSG don’t hesitate to put them on the bench or take them out during the game.

Kylian Mbappé, laughing when he heard a journalist ask Christophe Galtier why they don’t take the train rather than the private jet 😭 pic.twitter.com/TnEFoMDcVe — Instant Foot ⚽️ (@lnstantFoot) September 5, 2022

“If you think that when I go out I’ll have the banana, I won’t”