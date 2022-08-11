PSG: Galtier and the Messi-Neymar-Mbappé association

While Kylian Mbappé will make his first appearance of the season on Saturday against Montpellier (9 p.m.), Christophe Galtier confided in his association with Lionel Messi and Neymar.





Kylian Mbappé will finally play again under the colors of Paris Saint-Germain. Suspended during the Champions Trophy, then injured last weekend during the trip to Clermont, the French international will indeed be there on Saturday for the reception of Montpellier (9 p.m.). The opportunity for Christophe Galtier to discuss his association with Lionel Messi and Neymar on the front of the Parisian attack.

” There is no difficulty in integrating it. It’s more of a privilege “, he declared in a press conference. ” He was unsettled by his suspension and injury. In the end, he doesn’t have many minutes in his legs, but he is in good shape. His little discomfort has completely disappeared with the care put in place. He came back dynamic this week. I also looked a lot at what was done last year in the different schemes. All three perform very well. With Ney and Leo, who did all the preparation. I have no fear that Kylian is in the rhythm. They are used to, know how to play together and it’s a big asset to have Kylian with us.. »