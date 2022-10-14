Football – PSG

PSG: Galtier announces great news for Messi

Published on October 14, 2022 at 2:15 p.m.



A few days before the shock against Olympique de Marseille, Christophe Galtier spoke about the state of health of Lionel Messi. Finally performing after a complicated first season, the Argentinian missed the last two meetings of Paris Saint-Germain because of a calf injury.

One of the first big meetings of the season is looming, with the Clasico between theOM and the PSG. An appointment that Lionel Messi could miss, since he was absent during the last two Parisian meetings, Tuesday against Benfica in the Champions League (1-1) and on October 8, for the trip to Ligue 1 on the ground of Reims Stadium (0-0).

Lionel Messi took part in collective training this Friday

However, optimism grew on Friday, as the PSG published some pictures of Lionel Messi, who took part in collective training a few days before this clash againstOM. RMC Sports explained earlier this week that a decision should be made this Saturday, regarding the participation of the Argentinian.

“Leo is operational, but…”