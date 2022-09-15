Football – PSG

PSG: Galtier challenges Neymar and launches an XXL challenge

Posted on August 26, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. by Pierrick Levallet



Sparkling at the start of the season, Neymar seems to have returned to sound foundations. The Brazilian international has continued to shine since the arrival of Christophe Galtier. Moreover, the PSG coach did not fail to challenge the 30-year-old player to maintain this course throughout the season.

Very disappointing last season, Neymar seems to have started on a healthier footing. With Christophe Galtier at the helm, the Brazilian star looks more fulfilled. And it shows in his performance. Neymar is more mobile, more active and above all much more decisive. Despite his small clash with Kylian Mbappe in the victory against Montpellierthe 30-year-old continued his momentum and was one of the great architects of the wide success against the LOSC last weekend (1-7).

Involved in 11 of PSG’s 17 Ligue 1 goals

In three meetings in League 1, Neymar has already found the net five times. But he also delivered six assists. Of the 17 goals scored by the PSG, the Brazilian international is involved in 11 of them. Great Neymar seems back. And Christophe Galtier took the opportunity to throw him a big challenge and go get a record in the French championship.

Christophe Galtier on Neymar🇧🇷🔴🔵: “He is having an extraordinary start to the season, he is motivated and involved. He plays fair and knows how to make his partners play ”.(🎥 @psgcommunity_) pic.twitter.com/4otZVQUzLV — Miloud KOTBI (@miloudkotbi) August 26, 2022

“The assist record in France is 18. Can he achieve that goal?”