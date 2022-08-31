PSG: Galtier congratulates the TFC and evokes the exits of Messi and Neymar!

Zapping World Eleven The most beautiful Ligue 1 Uber Eats 2022/23 jerseys

This evening, PSG quietly won on the lawn of Toulouse and resumed their cruising speed in Ligue 1 after the hitch on Sunday evening on the lawn of the Parc des Princes against Monaco (1-1). A performance appreciated by Christophe Galtier:

“Congratulations to the quality of Toulouse’s game. It was a serious match with a logical victory. From the moment we released, we gave hope. There was an exceptional goalkeeper but as long as we didn’t don’t widen the gap, we’re not safe. The attackers scored, Leo (Messi) made assists, it’s good for our trio. At the end of the match I wanted to see something else with three midfielders, we have to work on something else” he said on Canal +.

He then continued by returning in particular to the exits of Neymar and Lionel Messi: