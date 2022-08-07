PSG: Galtier dissects the XXL performance of Neymar and Lionel Messi

Football – PSG

PSG: Galtier dissects the XXL performance of Neymar and Messi

Following Paris-Saint-Germain’s victory after the Champions Trophy against FC Nantes (4-0), Christophe Galtier decided to send a strong message to Neymar and Lionel Messi following their XXL performance , and the PSG coach is full of praise for them.

The new Galtier era begins well in PSG for this first official match against FC Nantes in the Champions Trophy (4-0). A first victory and already a first trophy. Immediately launched into their new 3-4-1-2 system, the Parisians immediately took control of the ball. The net opportunities quickly multiplied with, in particular, a Messi very comfortable in a leadership role.

A very fit Messi-Neymar duo

Positioned respectively as a playmaker and in the forefront of the attack of the PSGthe duo Messi–Neymar knew how to show himself very in leg last evening. The two South Americans contributed to 3 of the 4 goals against the Canaries. Messi opened the scoring in the 22nd minute while Neymar offers a double with a goal from a free kick just before halftime.

