Football – PSG

PSG: Galtier has already planned everything for Mbappé, Neymar and Messi

Posted on August 4, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. by Axel Cornic



Present at a press conference this Thursday, two days before the first League match against Clermont, Christophe Galtier addressed several important topics. This is particularly the case with his offensive animation and the trio formed by Kylian Mbappé, Neymar and Lionel Messi, who last season did not fully convince on a collective level.

A new season is about to begin and there are many curious people who want to see what the PSG of Christophe Galtier. A first impression was given during the friendly matches, but especially during the Trophée des Champions, won hands down against FC Nantes (4-0). We were thus able to discover a PSG which relies on a three-man defense formed by Marquinhos, Presnel Kimpembe and Sergio Ramos and that Mauricio Pochettino was never able to put up last season. In the middle, the PSG of Galtier evolves a double pivot accompanied by two quite offensive pistons on the sides.

Neymar has already started to change

Obviously, the attack is composed by the inevitable MNM, who nevertheless posed a few PSG. If the talent and efficiency of Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi and Neymar are not to be proven, we cannot really say that they put themselves at the service of the team last season, especially in the defensive phase. However, we were able to observe a change, since Neymar often came down to help his team against the FC Nantes, which had given rise to a funny exchange with Antoine Kombouare, the opposing coach.

“Regarding the famous balance, it is first of all a collective desire but also an individual responsibility”

Two days before the first Ligue 1 match of the season against Clermont, Christophe Galtier has provided an initial response, when he can finally count on Kylian Mbappe. ” Concerning the famous balance, it is first of all a collective desire but also an individual responsibility. There are very closed periods when the team has not yet gained the upper hand over the opponent, we must be very careful not to give the opponent opportunities to make us run “explained the coach of the PSG. ” When you have a partner who makes an effort, obviously it’s contagious and it makes the person next to you want to make the same effort. Afterwards, there may be times in the match when you end up with attackers, pistons who have trouble coming back and you have to accept that sometimes you have to save time so that those who have been eliminated can get back into the game. team block “.

“You can have the feeling when you announce that you’re playing 3 or 5 that it’s a defensive system, but…”