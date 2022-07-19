PSG: Galtier imposes his paw, Gueye clings

While Paris Saint-Germain is in training camp in Japan, and Christophe Galtier is trying to set up a new scheme for his team, Idrissa Gueye does not want to leave, despite the Ile-de-France club’s desire to sell him this summer.





According to information shared by RMC, Christophe Galtier, the former coach of ASSE, LOSC and OGC Nice, plans to play PSG in a 3-4-1-2. A small revolution, PSG traditionally playing in 4-3-3. The French would like to associate, in defense, the returning Sergio Ramos (36), who played very little last year (13 games), with Presnel Kimpembe and Marquinhos. In front, Neymar Jr and Kylian Mbappé would form a duo, ahead of Lionel Messi, positioned in number 10, so that the Argentinian has more freedom in his movements within the collective.

Gueye refuses a club and wants to win in Paris

For his part, Idrissa Gueye does not intend to leave. The recurring problem of PSG with regard to the degreasing of its workforce should be confirmed, once again, with the Senegalese, recruited for the modest sum of 30 million euros in 2019. RMCwhich confirms information revealed earlier by The Team, the midfielder, passed by Everton, Aston Villa and LOSC, would not intend to give up his comfortable Parisian salary, which very few clubs seem able to offer him. It is for this reason, in addition to the lack of attractiveness of the Turkish championship, that Idrissa Gueye would have refused the proposal of Galatasaray.

Part of the rotation in Mauricio Pochettino’s squad last season (26 L1 games, 18 starts, 3 goals, 1 assist), the 32-year-old Senegalese would be pushed out by management and the new coach, Christophe Galtier, who does not count on him. At the end of the contract in 2023, Idrissa Gueye could leave PSG for free, in a year.