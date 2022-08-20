PSG: Galtier, Luis Campos … Messi seduces everyone internally

Football – PSG

PSG: Internally, Lionel Messi is now unanimous

Posted on July 21, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. by Jules Kutos-Bertin



After a difficult first season with PSG, Lionel Messi is expected to turn this year. With the arrival of Christophe Galtier, the cards are redistributed and the Argentinian will have to find his best level. But for the moment, the staff would be very happy with the start of the preparation of the former FC Barcelona player.

After spending his entire career in FC Barcelona, Lionel Messi took the plunge last summer. Faced with the inability of Barca to extend it, the Argentinian decided to continue his career at PSG. Next to Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi had everything to shine and lead the club from the capital to its first Champions League.

Difficult first season for Messi

But the truth on the ground was quite different. Messi took a long time to settle into his new environment and his first season was generally complicated. Before starting this new exercise with the PSG, the Argentinian is expected at the turn. And so far, things seem to be going well.

Messi is already scoring goals in PSG’s new kit 💪 pic.twitter.com/lrfYVUGfVh — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) July 20, 2022

“The staff find him very involved, very professional”