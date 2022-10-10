Entertainment

PSG: Galtier will soon be fixed for the return of Messi

Photo of James James2 hours ago
0 1 1 minute read

Football – PSG

PSG: Galtier will soon be fixed for the return of Messi

Published on October 9, 2022 at 8:15 p.m. – updated on October 9, 2022 at 8:19 p.m.

In great shape since the start of the season, Lionel Messi finally seems to have regained his best level. But the Argentinian may have pushed a little too much since he suffered an injury after the match against Benfica. His participation for the second leg is still uncertain. But Christophe Galtier should be fixed soon.

After a mixed first season in the capital, Lionel Messi finally seems to have adapted to PSG. The Argentinian is sparkling under Christophe Galtier ahead of the World Cup. Involved in 16 goals (8 goals, 8 assists) for Parisians in all competitions, Lionel Messi has a much better face. But recently, the seven-time Ballon d’Or has experienced a big brake in his season.

Messi injured after Benfica, uncertain for the return match?

In great shape since the start of the season, Lionel Messi may have pulled the rope too hard. Released 10 minutes from the end of the match against Benficathe Argentinian was finally hit in the calf and therefore had to forfeit this Saturday against Reims. His participation in the return match against Benfica still remains very uncertain. But things would move in the right direction.

It is becoming clearer for the return of Messi

According to information from Canal +, Luis Campos reportedly showed reporters a message sent by Lionel Messiwhere the Argentinian explained that ” the feelings are good “. The day after the meeting, The Pulga was expected to resume the race in training according to The Parisian. However, the session was rather light and the return of Lionel Messi is still uncertain. We will therefore have to wait until Monday and the session open to the press to find out more. To be continued…

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James2 hours ago
0 1 1 minute read

Related Articles

Julia Roberts wears a miniskirt and ankle boots with youthful style

19 seconds ago

Cast of ‘Pride and Prejudice’ 2005: where are they now? Keira Knightley, Matthew Macfadyen and more

11 mins ago

Aitana has the sports outfit you need this season

22 mins ago

Angelina Jolie details abuse allegations against Brad Pitt

33 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button