PSG: Galtier will soon be fixed for the return of Messi

Published on October 9, 2022 at 8:15 p.m. – updated on October 9, 2022 at 8:19 p.m.



In great shape since the start of the season, Lionel Messi finally seems to have regained his best level. But the Argentinian may have pushed a little too much since he suffered an injury after the match against Benfica. His participation for the second leg is still uncertain. But Christophe Galtier should be fixed soon.

After a mixed first season in the capital, Lionel Messi finally seems to have adapted to PSG. The Argentinian is sparkling under Christophe Galtier ahead of the World Cup. Involved in 16 goals (8 goals, 8 assists) for Parisians in all competitions, Lionel Messi has a much better face. But recently, the seven-time Ballon d’Or has experienced a big brake in his season.

Messi injured after Benfica, uncertain for the return match?

In great shape since the start of the season, Lionel Messi may have pulled the rope too hard. Released 10 minutes from the end of the match against Benficathe Argentinian was finally hit in the calf and therefore had to forfeit this Saturday against Reims. His participation in the return match against Benfica still remains very uncertain. But things would move in the right direction.

