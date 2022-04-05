PSG gives a tremendous beating with its three lit figures in Ligue 1

2022-04-03

With a stellar performance from Kylian Mbappé, Paris SG thrashed Lorient this Sunday at the end of matchday 30 of Ligue 1, which continues to be led by the team from the capital with a 12-point advantage over Marseille. Lorient barely had time to position themselves on the pitch of the Parc des Princes, which was already seen below on the scoreboard: Messi passes the ball to Mbappé at the edge of the area and the Frenchman gives the ball to Neymar, who in the hand to hand beats the rival goalkeeper (12).

Lorient had not yet conceded the blow and received a second: in his favorite play, starting from the left flank, Mbappé shot with his right foot at the near post and scored 2-0 (28). PSG continued to press, but did not score again in the first half in which the Breton team barely shot once at the Parisian goal.