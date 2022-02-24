PSG gives Mbappé a blank check and this was the player’s response

2022-02-24

the future of Kylian Mbappe is on everyone’s lips. The French striker still does not renew with the PSG when there are only four months left for his contract to end and everything indicates that this summer he will finally wear white.

The unusual conditions of Mbappé to renew with PSG

As revealed by the daily markthe footballer rejected the last proposal of the PSG, who last week wrote him a blank check. Despite this, the Parisians are not throwing in the towel and have even made the extension of the player a matter of state.

The cited source asserts that Mbappe has said “no” to “a blank check, exceeding 90 million gross in August, and the promise of a guaranteed sports project”.

The PSG He wants to renew his young star for two more years, but with a clause to let him out in 2023, once the World Cup in Qatar is over. For now, Mbappe refuses.