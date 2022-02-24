PSG gives Mbappé a blank check and this was the player’s response

2022-02-24
the future of Kylian Mbappe is on everyone’s lips. The French striker still does not renew with the PSG when there are only four months left for his contract to end and everything indicates that this summer he will finally wear white.
The unusual conditions of Mbappé to renew with PSG
As revealed by the daily markthe footballer rejected the last proposal of the PSG, who last week wrote him a blank check. Despite this, the Parisians are not throwing in the towel and have even made the extension of the player a matter of state.
The cited source asserts that Mbappe has said “no” to “a blank check, exceeding 90 million gross in August, and the promise of a guaranteed sports project”.
The PSG He wants to renew his young star for two more years, but with a clause to let him out in 2023, once the World Cup in Qatar is over. For now, Mbappe refuses.
Even the president of France, Emmanuel Macronis taking action to help the Qataris, who are not giving up.
The Barcelona player who would already have an agreement with PSG
Meanwhile, the world champion isolates himself to try to offer his best version and achieve passage to the quarterfinals of the Champions League. In a couple of weeks, Mbappe will step on the Santiago Bernabéu again to face Real Madrid and there he will surely be well received despite the goal he scored in the Parc des Princes.
Finally, Brand reports that in the ‘White House’ they are happy with the Frenchman’s attitude and that they should stop pressuring him. “He is holding out enough already,” sources from the merengue group assure the newspaper.