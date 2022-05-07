PSG gives news of Lionel Messi in its medical point

PSG receives ESTAC tomorrow evening at the Parc des Princes as part of the 36th day of the championship. The capital club will try not to end the season in freewheel, two weeks after having officially been crowned champion of France.

For this meeting, there are absentees to note. Leandro Parades, Julian Draxler and Mauro Icardi will not be there. If for the first two cities, the season is already over, the Argentine striker will be back in training next week. Finally, PSG confirms the fact that Messi is suffering from odds colors but he is not yet out for Sunday.

The complete medical point:

Leo Messi has been training apart for paracostal pain. A new point will be made tomorrow morning.

Leandro Paredes continues his rehabilitation after his surgery following pubalgia.

Julian Draxler begins his re-athleticization phase on the pitch, with and without the ball.

Mauro Icardi, whose evolution of the lesion of the quadriceps is favorable, will resume training at the end of next week.

