PSG: Gone to clash with Leo Messi, Leandro Paredes explains
Football – Mercato – PSG
Teammates in Argentina and PSG, Leandro Paredes and Lionel Messi are great friends, the environment having notably encouraged the seven-time Ballon d’Or to join him in the capital. However, their relationship was not without a hitch. Indeed, the two Albiceleste internationals had become confused during the match between PSG and FC Barcelona in 2021. During an interview, Paredes returned to this episode…
Arrived free of any contract at PSG last summer, Lionel Messi found his teammate in the selection, Leandro Paredes. The two Argentinians are friends, but their relationship has sometimes been complex. In February 2021, the PSG faced the FC Barcelona on the lawn of the Camp Nou in the round of 16 of the Champions League. A double confrontation which saw Paris defeat the Catalans (5-2). In the first leg (1-4), Messi was particularly angry with Paredes. In an interview with Caja Negrathe midfielder returned to this short-lived estrangement.
“It was really hot. He wanted to kill me”
” He got angry because I had made a comment to my teammates and he heard me, and it got heated. He was really hot. He pissed me off, really. I wanted to kill myself, I wanted to go home. Afterwards, I saw him in the national team and he acted like nothing had happened. He showed me what he is as a person. The relationship continued as before. Now when the conversation comes back, we talk about it and we laugh about it, but it was really hot. He wanted to kill me “, entrusts Paredeshappy to have been able to find Lionel Messi to PSG after pushing hard to convince him to join him in the capital: “ We tried to convince Leo in Ibiza, after the Copa America. But he had a decision to make, that of renewing his contract with his club. Then what happened happened. The next day he left for Barcelona and on the day of his trip he told us he was going to play with us. I told him I didn’t believe him until I saw him. The Argentine midfielder then returned to the complicity between the Argentines in PSGespecially on their discussion group: “ We have a group among the Argentines. We have stickers, we have everything. I have Leo’s, and I’m sending them to him. (He bursts out laughing). I speak with stickers. Di Maria also uses them a lot, but I’m the heaviest “. The game between the PSG and the Barca seems far behind.