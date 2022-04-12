PSG: Guardiola challenges Messi for his future!
Football – PSG
Former Lionel Messi coach Pep Guardiola hopes the PSG number 30 will manage to get back to his best in the future.
Arrived free at PSG last summer, Lionel Messi had a very sluggish first season and seemed far from the level he was in the past. Nevertheless, Pep Guardiolawho coached The Pulga between 2008 and 2012 at FC Barcelona, hopes that the Argentine star will quickly find his best level. The current coach of Manchester City still has a deep admiration for Lionel Messi and confided in his former player in an interview with Telemundo Sports.
“I hope he will be in good physical shape, that he will train well and that he will arrive strong”
” He made me more competitive. We had an impressive group of players, there were a lot of stars who created a unique chemistry between them. Without him, we would have won too. But as much? Impossible. I owe him a bottle of wine to thank him for all the contracts he made me sign. I hope he will be physically fit, train well and arrive strong. It’s not easy to be Lionel Messi in the world of football “, entrusts Pep Guardiola in comments reported by RMC Sports.