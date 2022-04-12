PSG: Guardiola challenges Messi for his future!

Football – PSG

Posted on April 12, 2022 at 11:45 p.m. by The editorial staff

Former Lionel Messi coach Pep Guardiola hopes the PSG number 30 will manage to get back to his best in the future.

Arrived free at PSG last summer, Lionel Messi had a very sluggish first season and seemed far from the level he was in the past. Nevertheless, Pep Guardiolawho coached The Pulga between 2008 and 2012 at FC Barcelona, hopes that the Argentine star will quickly find his best level. The current coach of Manchester City still has a deep admiration for Lionel Messi and confided in his former player in an interview with Telemundo Sports .

“I hope he will be in good physical shape, that he will train well and that he will arrive strong”