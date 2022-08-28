PSG, hampered by Monaco, remain at the top of Ligue 1

Zapping Foot National Top 10 winners of the Coupe de France

A high-level match was played this Sunday evening at the end of the fourth day of Ligue 1. Paris-Saint-Germain received AS Monaco and could not do better than a draw one goal everywhere. Kévin Volland opened the scoring in the 20th minute before going out injured, Neymar Jr answered him from the penalty spot in the 70th minute of play. The capital club, which dropped its first points of the season, remains at the top of the standings thanks to a better goal difference than OM and Lens.

Monaco beat Paris in the first half…

The Principality club quickly made their mark in this meeting and took the course of the game on their own. AS Monaco were dangerous from the first minutes of play, pushing Gianluigi Donnarumma to make saves. Paris-Saint-Germain was suffocated by an opponent who rarely succeeded and conceded the opener in the 20th minute of play. Kévin Volland was launched deep by Aleksander Golovin after a good recovery from new recruit Camara. The German does not need to be asked to deceive the Parisian doorman with his left foot. However, the striker is injured on this action and must give way to Akliouche. The reigning French champion wakes up just before half-time and returns to the pitch with much better intentions.

… the unlucky PSG in second!

The capital club quickly proved dangerous and began to recover balls much higher than in the first 45 minutes. However, the first big chance of this second period is to be honored by Ben Yedder, who misses the target after a failed exit from Donnarumma. PSG, piqued in its pride, begins to lay siege to the Monegasque surface. On the hour mark, the chances followed but Neymar and Mbappé stumbled on Nübel, while Renato Sanches narrowly missed the target. In the 70th minute of play, Neymar Jr obtains a penalty and does justice to himself for the equalizing goal.

PSG continues to be dangerous and wants to reverse the match. Alexander Nübel, however, disgusts the Parisian attackers and notably pulls off a very classy parade at the very end of the match against Kylian Mbappé. The ASM goalkeeper stops a heavy strike from the French pectoral international. 1-1 draw between Paris and Monaco which does not prevent the club from the capital to be at the top of the championship thanks to a better goal difference than OM and Lens while the match between the two French giants ended in a falling out between the actors.

