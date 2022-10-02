PSG has already chosen its future number 9!

What’s next after this ad

The MNM is doing pretty well this season. Even if the media have long evoked internal friction between Mbappé and Neymar, it is clear that the Brazilian as the French are very efficient, and this is also the case of Lionel Messi. Only, even if the leaders can take advantage of this fantastic trio, they also know that it is not necessarily doomed to stay there for many more years.

Lionel Messi’s contract thus expires at the end of the season and Neymar’s presence is not 100% guaranteed either, in particular because PSG had already wanted to part with him during this last transfer window. The Bondynois seems the least able to leave, even if a new soap opera concerning his future is not to be ruled out. We must therefore already prepare for the future… And even if none of the three were to leave Paris, we know that last summer, Luis Campos and his teams wanted to enlist a top striker – Gianluca Scamacca was the favorite – which ultimately did not happen.

Juve does not necessarily say no

And according to Tuttosport, this striker could well be… Dusan Vlahovic. The transalpine media thus indicates that the capital club is particularly interested in the Serb, who arrived in Piedmont lands for around 75 million euros last January. Since then, the 22-year-old striker has not necessarily convinced everyone in Turin, even if statistically it is rather correct, with 4 goals in 6 league games this season.

The Italian newspaper adds that the Turinese do not necessarily want to let him go so quickly, since they thought of the long term by enlisting him. But an offer difficult to refuse would logically push them to say yes to the Parisians. One thing is certain, still according to the Italian publication, it would be good for next summer and not for the month of January. To be continued…