PSG have a secret weapon to keep Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi does not want to speak about his future before the end of the 2022 World Cup, where he hopes to do great with Argentina, for (surely) his last World Cup. But as December fast approaches, questions around La Pulga’s future are taking shape. Arriving at Paris Saint-Germain last summer for two seasons, number 30 will reach the end of his contract on June 30. And inevitably, the options are numerous for him.

Aged 35 today, the Parisian is gradually regaining his great form at the start of the season and can even boast of being the best element of Christophe Galtier’s squad since the start of the season. “I feel good, I had a bad time before where I never managed to find myself. This year, it’s different, I arrived more at ease at the club, in the locker room and in the game. I feel very good and I still enjoyed myself.he had also declared, after a match of Argentina, in preparation.

A salary that could make him stay

What suggest that Lionel Messi will remain Parisian for another year? For the moment, we are far from it. But according to the latest revelations from the Parisian on the salaries of Parisian players, an optional year, likely to be lifted in agreement with PSG, has been integrated into the lease of the ex-Catalan. In addition, it is added that La Pulga would receive an annual remuneration of approximately 41 million euros net, part of which is paid in cryptocurrency. A sum that includes a loyalty bonus and a tax reduction of 30%, due to the special impatriation regime.

What necessarily make the Argentinian want to extend, especially since it remains difficult for him to find so many financial advantages in another club, because of his age. But it remains difficult, at the moment, to know what Leo Messi’s future will be. The question of a return to Barcelona can also trot in his head, he who promised, in 2019, in front of Camp Nou, that he would bring the Champions League back to Catalonia. In addition, the complicated end of the career of his eternal rival Cristiano Ronaldo could also push him to fly to Major League Soccer, in the United States, to move on. Response after the World Cup, in 2023.