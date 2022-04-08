PSG: “He can improve my game because he is a unique player”, Kylian Mbappé praises Lionel Messi

If he joins Real Madrid next season, Kylian Mbappé will have no problem giving interviews in Spanish… Sunday evening, after another demonstration (two goals, three assists) during PSG’s big victory against Lorient ( 5-1), the PSG and Blues striker gave an interview in “original version” to ESPN Argentina.

“I said on French television that I had not made my decision, explains the strong man of the capital club. I am calm. I’m finishing my season and I’m good in my head. We’ll see what will happen. (…) I play with Messi, I have a lot of fun playing with him and we will see later. »

💬 “If staying at PSG is possible? Yes, of course.” 🗣 @KMbappe dropped this little sentence on his future in the mixed zone after the victory of PSG against Lorient (5-1). pic.twitter.com/Y5nZUMv0oV – RMC Sport (@RMCsport) April 3, 2022

Mbappé does not hide his joy at playing alongside the seven-time Ballon d’Or, who came from Barcelona last summer. “See him every day, see what he can do, explains Mbappé. He can improve my game because he is a unique player. I have the chance to play with him. It’s an honor. I always said that I never thought I could play with Messi but today I do, I play with him. And I’m very happy. I learn a lot with him. He is a unique player, a legend who will go down in football history. It’s a pleasure for me. »