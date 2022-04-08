PSG: “He can improve my game because he is a unique player”, Kylian Mbappé praises Lionel Messi
If he joins Real Madrid next season, Kylian Mbappé will have no problem giving interviews in Spanish… Sunday evening, after another demonstration (two goals, three assists) during PSG’s big victory against Lorient ( 5-1), the PSG and Blues striker gave an interview in “original version” to ESPN Argentina.
“I said on French television that I had not made my decision, explains the strong man of the capital club. I am calm. I’m finishing my season and I’m good in my head. We’ll see what will happen. (…) I play with Messi, I have a lot of fun playing with him and we will see later. »
Mbappé does not hide his joy at playing alongside the seven-time Ballon d’Or, who came from Barcelona last summer. “See him every day, see what he can do, explains Mbappé. He can improve my game because he is a unique player. I have the chance to play with him. It’s an honor. I always said that I never thought I could play with Messi but today I do, I play with him. And I’m very happy. I learn a lot with him. He is a unique player, a legend who will go down in football history. It’s a pleasure for me. »
In the mixed zone, Mbappé confided that he has not yet definitively decided on his next destination. “I’m calm, I take the time to make the best decision because I don’t want to be wrong,” he breathes. There are new things to consider. It’s not an easy decision, I’m trying to make the best possible with my family. »