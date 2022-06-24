PSG hit the jackpot thanks to Lionel Messi

What’s next after this ad

More than a player. By signing Lionel Messi last year, Paris Saint-Germain pulled off one of the biggest moves in the transfer market. Sportingly, getting a player of such a level free was a great deal. And if of course we could expect much more, the Pulga still ended the year with a record of 11 goals and 14 assists in 34 appearances in all competitions. Outside the green rectangle, the Argentinian also brought a lot according to Nasser Al-Khelaïfi.

“We don’t want to lose money. Take Messi: we pulled off an incredible deal, both on and off the pitch. Less than a year later, it has already paid for itself”, explained the Parisian president. From there, brand took a closer look at the profits the French champions made following the arrival of Leo Messi. Indeed, Paris has increased its turnover which now reaches 700 million euros thanks to the Argentinian. A colossal sum for the French club, which has never won so much in one season.

Messi blew up sales

Thanks to the transfer of Messi, PSG has won ten new sponsorship contracts with several brands including Dior. This has enabled Ile-de-France residents to increase their income by 13%. “We’ve certainly seen growth in areas where we were able to do deals between 3 and 5 million and now they’re between 5 and 8, so the impact is huge”, confessed Marc Armstrong, director of sponsorship of the club. When it comes to cryptocurrency, PSG’s value doubled upon the announcement of Messi’s arrival. Paris has crossed 300 million in precise revenue brand.

Jersey sales have also exploded this year. “More than a million jerseys have been sold for the first time, 60% of them with the number 30 of La Pulga”, wrote the Iberian media. The tunic flocked with the name of Messi was the best-selling this season. And Paris could have sold more but the club was limited in quantity as provided for in the agreements with the equipment manufacturer. In terms of ticketing, the Messi effect was also felt with record income and a stadium that was full. Finally, the Argentinian’s arrival has had an impact on social networks, where Paris is gaining an average of 1.4 million subscribers per week. PSG can say Messi a lot.