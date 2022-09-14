Entertainment

PSG: how Lionel Messi reconciled Neymar and Kylian Mbappé

While tensions have existed between Neymar and Kylian Mbappé since the start of the season, in particular with the “penaltygate” against Montpellier, Lionel Messi would have played the role of conciliator within PSG.

The daily L’Equipe reveals this Wednesday, before the meeting of PSG on the lawn of Maccabi Haifa on behalf of the second day of the Champions League, that Lionel Messi would have played a very important role in easing the tensions that have arisen between Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.

La Pulga, which is making a good start to the season (4 goals, 7 assists in 9 games) would indeed have calmed down its two teammates in the Parisian attack at the time of the penaltygate against Montpellier (5-2) when they had hooked.

The former FC Barcelona star, who accepted the status of Mbappé’s n°1 shooter, has known the Brazilian for ten years. He was thus able to talk to him and channel him to avoid a split within the MNM.

Kylian Mbappé and the Parisians will try to continue on the lawn of Maccabi Haifa.

The Argentinian, who saw his two compatriots Angel Di Maria and Leandro Paredes leave for Juventus Turin, would have even explained to Neymar and Kylian Mbappé that the three men and PSG would have nothing to gain from a conflictual situation.

A role of conciliator and big brother, far from the image of selfish star that we have often been able to give him, which proves Lionel Messi right for the moment since the results are there for Paris.

