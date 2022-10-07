Football – PSG

PSG: Huge scare for Lionel Messi

Replaced at the very end of the game in the draw against Benfica (1-1), Lionel Messi seemed injured and made the fans of PSG, but also of Argentina, tremble a few weeks before the World Cup. Nevertheless, Christophe Galtier was reassuring.

Excellent since the start of the season, Lionel Messi shone again on Wednesday evening during the trip to the lawn of Benfica (1-1). Scorer, the Argentinian also aroused concern in the PSG at the end of the game since he left the lawn grimacing. But Christophe Galtier seemed reassuring.

“He waved to say he wanted out”

” He gestured to say he wanted out. On the last acceleration, bam, I saw that he felt tired. He came out because he was tired, and a fresh partner (Pablo Sarabia) was much more interesting at that time. “, confided the coach of the PSG at a press conference.

More fear than harm for Messi?