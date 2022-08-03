Football – PSG

PSG: Hugo Ekitike is already sending a wink to Lionel Messi!

Arrived this summer from the Stade de Reims in the form of a loan, the young Hugo Ekitike must now make his mark in the Parisian locker room. And, the French striker could already put Lionel Messi in his pocket, after giving him a nice wink on social networks.

Hugo Ekitike goes into high gear. After a full first season in League 1 successful on the side of Reims Stadium, the French striker made a commitment this summer in favor of the PSG, in the form of a loan with a purchase obligation estimated at €36 million. Landed in a locker room full of stars, the young Frenchman has already slipped a nice nod to his new teammate Lionel Messi.

“It was written”

On his account Twitter the young 19-year-old striker gave a very nice nod to the Pulga . He indeed published a photograph of him, child, in the museum of the Barca. He thus posed on the picture alongside the 5 Golden Balls of Lionel Messi won between 2009 and 2015. A photo with the following caption: ” It was written… “ . A very nice wink, which must have pleased his new teammate.

