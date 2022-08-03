PSG: Hugo Ekitike is already sending a wink to Lionel Messi!
Football – PSG
PSG: Hugo Ekitike is already sending a wink to Lionel Messi!
Arrived this summer from the Stade de Reims in the form of a loan, the young Hugo Ekitike must now make his mark in the Parisian locker room. And, the French striker could already put Lionel Messi in his pocket, after giving him a nice wink on social networks.
Hugo Ekitike goes into high gear. After a full first season in League 1 successful on the side of Reims Stadium, the French striker made a commitment this summer in favor of the PSG, in the form of a loan with a purchase obligation estimated at €36 million. Landed in a locker room full of stars, the young Frenchman has already slipped a nice nod to his new teammate Lionel Messi.
Mercato – PSG: Terrible news for the transfer of this undesirable Galtier https://t.co/EJJJB4SU22 pic.twitter.com/ZTO7IR10O6
— le10sport (@le10sport) August 2, 2022
“It was written”
On his account Twitterthe young 19-year-old striker gave a very nice nod to the Pulga. He indeed published a photograph of him, child, in the museum of the Barca. He thus posed on the picture alongside the 5 Golden Balls of Lionel Messi won between 2009 and 2015. A photo with the following caption: ” It was written… “. A very nice wink, which must have pleased his new teammate.
“I didn’t need to introduce myself”
In an interview given to Parisian a few days ago, the new prodigy of the PSG also announced that he was very well received by his teammates. “Whether it’s the French speakers or the others, they all welcomed me very well. I didn’t need to introduce myself. From the moment a player signs, I think everyone knows. They are all very nice, they have a smile, and I observe. It remains to be seen what his place will be on the pitch, and whether he will play a lot of matches in the Parisian jersey…