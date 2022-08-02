PSG: Hugo Ekitike posts a photo of him with Lionel Messi’s Golden Balls

Hugo Ekitike, who joined PSG in the summer, shared a photo of himself posing in front of Lionel Messi’s Ballons d’Or in the FC Barcelona museum a few years ago.

“It was written”. Aged 20, Hugo Ekitike, new Parisian striker from Stade de Reims, published a photo of him in front of the Golden Balls of his now teammate Lionel Messi in the FC Barcelona museum.

It was written pic.twitter.com/XUbhgn44oX — Hugo Ekitike (@hekitike9) August 1, 2022

In the photo, we see the former Rémois, who joined PSG on loan with a mandatory purchase option estimated at 36 million euros, posing in front of five of the Argentinian’s seven Ballons d’Or. Which implies that the photo is from 2015.

A very sympathetic wink for the one who has always confided to having Kylian Mbappé as a model.

Absent during the Champions Trophy, the young hopeful should soon make his debut with the capital club. Even if the competition is great in his position, he recently confided that he is not worried.

“I apprehend it very well because at PSG, the pace of matches is not the same as elsewhere, he had indicated to Parisian. There are more competitions to play and, by rubbing shoulders with players like Messi, Neymar and Mbappé on a daily basis, we are bound to progress. It’s up to me to impose my way of playing so that they adopt me and that we find solutions to evolve together.