PSG: “I sign what my father tells me”, auditioned, Neymar defends himself at the trial linked to his transfer to Barça

On the field as in the city, it is sometimes necessary for Neymar to defend (himself) well. The number 10 of Paris Saint-Germain was heard this Tuesday morning as part of the trial on the alleged embezzlement surrounding his transfer in 2013 from Santos to Barça, which opened at the start of the week in Barcelona.

Initially scheduled for October 21 or 28, the player’s hearing was brought forward at the request of “Ney’s” lawyers, who highlighted the footballing imperatives of their client, who is due to play Friday with Paris Saint-Germain. in the league (against Ajaccio) and Tuesday in the Champions League (against Haifa). Neymar’s lawyers had already obtained on Monday, at the opening of the trial, that he could leave the hearing after two hours, arguing that he needed to rest because he had played Sunday evening against OM at the Princes Park.

The player will no longer need to return to Barcelona for the rest of the proceedings

During his hearing, Neymar Jr said that his father, Neymar Sr, also prosecuted in this case, “always took care” of contract negotiations. “He was always responsible for that. I sign what he tells me, “said the former Barcelonan, who also assured not to” remember “having participated in the negotiations of the agreement sealed in 2011 with Barça around his future transfer, which is at the heart of this lawsuit.

The player will no longer need to return to Barcelona to attend the proceedings in the coming days. He will be able to speak, if he wishes, one last time at the end of the trial, scheduled for October 31, by videoconference. Accusing him of corruption, the prosecution demanded two years in prison and a fine of 10 million euros against the Brazilian striker.

The player’s parents, two former presidents of Barça – Sandro Rosell and Josep María Bartomeu – and a former manager of the Brazilian club Santos, Odilio Rodrigues Filho, are also on trial in this trial. Just like the legal entities of FC Barcelona, ​​Santos FC and the company founded by Neymar’s parents to manage his career. Real Madrid president Florentino Perez was also called to testify by the prosecution to explain how the agreement reached in 2011 between Barça and Neymar around a future transfer could have weighed on the transfer window by preventing other clubs to struggle to recruit Neymar. While he confirmed that his club had made a €45m offer for Neymar to Santos, he claimed that he had not been directly involved in the negotiations and that “players go where they want to go”.

35 million euros claimed by an investment company

It was the Brazilian investment company DIS, which held 40% of the player’s economic rights when he played for Santos, which took the case to court in 2015. DIS, created by Brazilian supermarket magnate Delcir Sonda , considers having been wronged in the transfer of the striker, because if Barça initially calculated its cost at 57.1 million euros (40 million for Neymar and his family and 17.1 for Santos), the Spanish justice estimates that the recruitment of Neymar actually cost at least 83 million euros.